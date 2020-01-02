Skip 'Dry January' & Try These Low-Cal Cocktail Recipes...You're Welcome

Between Christmas cookies, endless amounts of latkes, and way too many glasses of red wine, I often tend to emerge from the holiday season feeling sluggish and — well — bloated beyond belief. And while giving up alcohol for Dry January probably wouldn't be the worst idea ever (because let's be real, New Year's Eve was a hot mess!), you don't have to give up drinking entirely for the first month of the year.

I've taken the liberty of rounding up a few of my favorite low-calorie cocktail recipes that are light and bloat-free, sans the sugar. Oh, and the best part? These definitely won't have you feeling quite as hungover as its extra-sugary counterparts. Needless to say, I could seriously get used to sipping on these.

1. Kombucha Sour

Source: Courtesy of Health-Ade

Combine one ounce of premium whiskey with one ounce of agave simple syrup, and finally, a hefty helping of Health-Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, and pour over fresh ice in a Kapelle DOF Glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel and candied ginger. It's light (around 140 calories!) and filled with probiotics, so in the end, you'll basically feel like you consumed a salad.

1. Berry's Bootcamp

Source: Courtesy of Don Julio

You heard that loud and clear — Barry's Bootcamp teamed up with Don Julio to create health(ier)-for-you cocktails, and they're perfect for that post-New Year's Eve cleanse. Combine 1.5 ounces of Tequila Don Julio Blanco with an ounce of fresh lime juice, and an ounce of berry agave nectar in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and strain into a rocks glass. At less than 150 calories, it's everything you need right now.

1. Beetology Berry Sangria

Source: Courtesy of Beetology

For a fruity sip that contains less than 200 calories, try this sangria recipe — combine two cups of fresh blackberries, a sliced orange, and a cup of pomegranate seeds in a pitcher. Add half a cup of brandy, rum, or vodka, along with a bottle of Beetology juice, and muddle to bring the flavors to life. Stir in a bottle of red wine and refrigerate for 30 minutes. When ready to serve, fill each up 3/4 of the way with sangria, and top off with seltzer. Then, garnish with fresh thyme. Si, por favor!

1. Keto Gin Rickey

Source: Courtesy of Jaisalmer

Maybe your New Year's resolution is to start the Keto Diet, and believe me when I say that doesn't mean drinking is off-limits. Fill a tall glass with ice, and add 1.5 ounces of lime juice, as well as two ounces of Jaisalmer Gin. Top with club soda and garnish with lime. Each glass has three net carbs and around 100 calories, so sip, sip, hooray!

1. Vodkamelon Crush

It may be January, but I firmly believe it's never too early for a summery sip. Pour two ounces of vodka into a glass over ice, and top with Bai Kula Watermelon . Then garnish with mint. Each cocktail only amounts to about 131 calories, so kick back, take a sip, and don't even think twice about it.

1. MAD Fizzy

Source: Courtesy of MAD TASTY

This one is CBD-infused, low-cal, and it's actually non-alcoholic. But trust me, it's tasty nonetheless, and it's bound to take the edge off. Combine six ounces of MAD TASTY grapefruit with 1.5 ounces of grapefruit juice, .5 ounces of simple syrup, and rosemary in a shaker. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice, and add the other half of MAD TASTY, before adding raspberries for garnish. One of these amounts to less than 50 calories.

1. My Slice of Haven

Source: Courtesy of RumHaven

For a slice of ~haven~ this is too good to pass up. Combine two ounces of RumHaven with three ounces of club soda into a Collins glass filled with ice. Stir to chill, and garnish with lime. Each drink only comes out to about 130 calories, so grab one (or a few) and don't be shy!