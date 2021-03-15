Meet the Judges of the Food Network's Newest Show 'The Big Bake'

The Big Bake is a competition show where teams of bakers are challenged to create cakes based on themes they're given. But the most important part is the prize: The winners of the show are given $10,000!

Calling all baking fans! If you haven't hopped on the Big Bake hype yet (and you're a cooking fanatic), you need to do that ASAP. But let's give you some background on the show first.

(And the season still has some episodes to go, so start binge-watching now if your interest has been piqued!)

The creativity and designs of all the cakes are always unbelievably grandiose and extravagant, but there can only be one champion... On that note, it feels like a good time to introduce you to the people who are the experts and the ones choosing the best-of-the-best cakes. Keep on reading to learn who the judges are of the latest season of The Big Bake!

Who are 'The Big Bake' judges?

There are three celebs who make up the judges panel on The Big Bake. They include Harry Eastwood, Yolanda Gampp, and Eddie Jackson. These three have been highly praised in the culinary space and have garnered a lot of fame in their line of work if you weren't familiar with who they are. Here are a few more details on each individual and a list of accomplishments.

Let's start with Harriet "Harry" Eastwood. She is a UK native who is a chef, cookbook author, and experienced television host. Other than The Big Bake, she has also appeared in shows like Sugar Showdown, Sinful Sweets, and Cook Yourself Thin. Her cookbook Cook Yourself Thin (yup, same name as the TV show) was named a New York Times bestseller. Her expertise as a chef is curating low-calorie recipes for fan-favorite dishes.

Next up is Yolanda Gampp, who is a self-taught baker. She first found her love for cooking by experimenting in her mom's kitchen. But it wasn't until Yolanda attended George Brown's Culinary Arts Program in Toronto that she realized her passion was in baking specifically. In 2015, she started a YouTube channel called "How to Cake It" where she posted baking tutorials. Currently, her channel has amassed more than four million subscribers and has become an internationally successful TV show.

Because her social media presence as a baker and cake designer has garnered her so much fame, Yolanda was able to acquire her own show on the Food Network with her business partners. The show followed their everyday life as professional bakers. Yolanda also has her own website where she sells baking tools and ingredients under her "How to Cake It" brand.

And the third judge of the show might be a familiar name to you... but not because of their cooking career. Eddie Jackson is a food truck owner, private chef, and an all-around star for the Food Network. He also used to be a football player for the NFL. He played for well-known teams like the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the Washington Football Team. After numerous injuries, he was forced to retire from the game, which opened the doors to his love for cooking.

After he retired, Eddie went right on to pursuing his dream of becoming a chef by opening his own food truck called Caribbean Grill in Houston. From there, he went on to be a contestant on season four of MasterChef where he didn't end up winning. That didn't stop him from chasing his goals though! Soon after, he joined season 11 of Food Network Star. He won the show and was awarded his own series on the cooking channel. He started up BBQ Blitz, a football-themed cooking show.