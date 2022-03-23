Get to Know Amanda Bryant From 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller'By Chris Barilla
Mar. 23 2022, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Everyone's favorite illegal hooch-distilling reality show, Moonshiners, has developed a cult following over the years. So much so that the wild antics of those creating their illegal moonshine on the original show inspired a spinoff competition series, Moonshiners: Master Distillers. Now, even Moonshiners: Master Distillers has gained its own massive following.
One of the biggest stars as of late to grace Moonshiners: Master Distillers is Amanda Bryant, the red-haired distilling self-starter who impressed judges so much that it secured her a victory in the competition. So, who exactly is Amanda? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding her personal life.
Who is Amanda Bryant from 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller'?
From Philadelphia, Amanda was born to parents David Bryant and Kelli Horger. The reality star currently resides in Pocono Lake, Pa., per RealityTidbit. She joined the cast of Moonshiners: Master Distiller after taking up distilling as a hobby, being entirely self-taught. When she isn't concocting some powerful liquor, Amanda has worked in restaurants, the hospitality business, roofing, and stone masonry, per GossipNextDoor.
GossipNextDoor also reported that Amanda has a personal Facebook page where she goes by the name Amanda Stulec. On that page, there are images of her and a past partner named Jim Stulec, with the most recent images dated as being from 2013. Nowadays, it appears as though Amanda has a new romantic interest who appears multiple times in her Facebook photos but is never named.
Amanda grew to fame when she appeared on Moonshiners: Master Distiller, where she was quickly taken under the wing of distilling masters Mark Rogers and his cousin Huck. Frank Hicks, another legendary distiller who took part in the show, also established a solid relationship with Amanda while they worked together. After blowing away fellow makers with her hazelnut-flavored concoction, Amanda went on to secure a win in the 2021 Moonshiners: Master Distiller "Nuts on the Line" episode.
While filming the show, Amanda also developed a special connection with the distiller Chris Uyehara. As she shared in a Facebook post, Amanda's relationship with the maker came out of nowhere.
She actually saw Chris running through traffic outside of her hotel to get some food. So she gave him a ride and they ended up having dinner. He turned out to be a talented distiller who guided her as a thank you for her kindness toward him. The pair remain friends to this day.
Amanda still makes distilling the main focus of her social media presence.
It appears that distilling has grown into more of a lifelong passion than a hobby for Amanda, who still fills her page with her work creating the beverages. Now with a genuine fan-following and some real distilling acumen from being around masters on Moonshiners as well as in her personal life, Amanda is poised to be the benchmark for the next generation of moonshine brewing legends.