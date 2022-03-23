Get to Know Amanda Bryant From 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller'

While filming the show, Amanda also developed a special connection with the distiller Chris Uyehara. As she shared in a Facebook post, Amanda's relationship with the maker came out of nowhere.

She actually saw Chris running through traffic outside of her hotel to get some food. So she gave him a ride and they ended up having dinner. He turned out to be a talented distiller who guided her as a thank you for her kindness toward him. The pair remain friends to this day.