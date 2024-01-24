Home > Television > Reality TV > Moonshiners How 'Moonshiners' Star Mike Cockrell Brewed up a Recipe for Weight Loss Eagle-eyed fans of 'Moonshiners' strongly believe that Mike Cockrell has undergone significant weight loss. Keep scrolling for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 24 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mikecockrell101

Isn't reality TV just the ultimate entertainment wonderland? It's like a non-stop feast of shows showcasing everything imaginable under the sun! Take, for instance, Moonshiners — a docudrama series that dives into the world of (illegal) moonshine production.

Now, thanks to this gem of a show, we've been introduced to some seriously impressive distillers, including the one and only Mike Cockrell. And if you've been keeping your eyes peeled, you may have noticed that Mike has undergone a bit of a transformation. With that said, read on to learn more about his weight loss journey!

'Moonshiners' star Mike Cockrell has undergone considerable weight loss.

OK, Mike hasn't officially opened up about his transformation, but eagle-eyed fans have caught on. A quick scroll on Instagram reveals that in recent pics, Mike's rocking a slimmer look compared to a few years back.

The speculation has also found its way to Reddit, with fans taking to the Moonshiners subreddit to chat about Mike's transformation. One fan boldly declared he's "lost a ton of weight," and another Redditor chimed in, "Clean shaven & lost about 30 pounds. Mike looks like a different person."

"I think he looks great," someone else wrote, claiming that Mike appears way less rugged than before. "It's not easy to reverse some signs of aging the older you get, so I give him some props on doing whatever it is he's been doing."

Speculation arose that Mike might have enlisted the help of Ozempic for his weight loss journey, but we're not entirely convinced. If we venture back to Mike's Instagram page, fans will find snapshots of his meals (because, of course, the phone eats first), and most of them are on the healthier side.

Going back to Nov. 7, 2023, Mike shared a picture of his morning fuel — egg whites and four tomato slices — with the effortlessly cool and motivational caption, "Stay healthy, my friends!!!"

