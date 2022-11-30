'Moonshiners' Has Been Around for a Decade — How Many Cast Members Have Died?

In the 10 years since Moonshiners made its television premiere, only one cast member has died. In March 2021, news outlets confirmed that Lance Waldroup was dead at age 30. According to TMZ, his mother discovered him unconscious in his bed. Shortly after, emergency responders arrived and pronounced the reality TV star dead.

He was last seen by his family having a smoke outside, later retiring to his room to play video games. Months later, an autopsy revealed his cause of death.