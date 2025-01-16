Kenny Law From 'Moonshiners' Has Passed Away "Surrounded by Loved Ones" Kenny Law came from a long line of distillers. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 16 2025, 7:31 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

Although the business of distilling on Moonshiners isn't exactly dangerous, the cast members on the Discovery Channel show always appear to be just a tad worried about local law enforcement. Still, somehow they manage to skirt by, much to the relief of viewers, and over the years, fans have come to know and love the main and supporting cast members, like Kenny Law.

Kenny came from generations of distillers in Virginia, where much of the show takes place. But on Jan. 15, 2025 his family announced that the previous day, on Jan. 14, he passed away. So what happened to Kenny Law from Moonshiners exactly? He was 68 years old and one of the owners of Law's Choice Distillery, which remains in the family.

What happened to Kenny Law on 'Moonshiners'?

According to the official Facebook page for Law's Choice Distillery, Kenny passed away "peacefully" and "surrounded by loved ones" on Jan. 14. No official cause of death was given, but it sounds like there was an illness Kenny might have had that led to his passing, since his loved ones were with him at the time of his death.

However, at this point, that's just speculation. After his obituary was published online, an outpouring of fans posted their condolences and memories of watching Kenny on Moonshiners over the years. "Didn't personally know Kenny but I do watch Moonshiners and really loved Kenny," one fan posted on the online guestbook. "Seemed like [an] honest, humble good ol' country boy. Kenny will be missed by all."

Very sorry to hear that Moonshiner Kenny Law passed away yesterday. His presence on Moonshiners will be sorely missed. #Moonshiners — Captain Rich (@vetterich87) January 15, 2025

Kenny Law co-owned Law's Choice Distillery on 'Moonshiners.'

Viewers who watch Moonshiners know that there always seems to be a bit of danger involved, as it appears that the cast members aren't always quite upholding the law. But Kenny had been part of the legal moonshine company Law's Choice Distillery for a long time leading up to his death. In fact, the distillery was in his family for years before he even took over with his brother Henry Law.

The distillery was passed on to them, and at the time of his death, Kenny was a third-generation distiller in Virginia. Although he wasn't one of the main cast members on Moonshiners, he was part of the show, and he is remembered by plenty of fans. According to the website for Law's Choice, the family's roots run deep in moonshining.