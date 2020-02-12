'Moonshiners' Fan Favorite, Tickle, Had a Moonshine-Themed Wedding

Moonshiners might seem like an odd premise for a show. Can you imagine the production meeting where a bunch of executives said, "Hey let's record a bunch of folks who enjoy illegally brewing delicious, yet completely unregulated, alcoholic beverages, and make a TV show phenomenon out of it!"

But like most shows, viewers are more interested in the "cast" on camera, and Moonshiners has more than its fair share of colorful characters, like Steven Ray Tickle, who was recently married.