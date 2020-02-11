We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Facebook

Did Digger From 'Moonshiners' Get Busted? His Craft Is Definitely Risky

By

Those who watch Discovery's Moonshiners know Eric "Digger" Manes and Mark Ramsey are BFFs and business partners. And, as the title of the series suggest, their profession is making moonshine — which in case you didn't already know, happens to be illegal. Isn't it pretty much a guarantee that they'll get arrested?

Plenty of viewers have pointed out how bizarre it is for Digger and Mark to be starring in a show that features them breaking the law. Ever since the show started airing in 2011, people have wondered how the heck they weren't deliberately incriminating themselves by airing their illegal activities.