Did Digger From 'Moonshiners' Get Busted? His Craft Is Definitely Risky

Allow me to clarify: Plenty of legal distilleries distribute moonshine across the U.S. but making this liquor at home is illegal. Obviously though, that doesn't stop people from doing it anyway.

Digger learned the craft under the late legendary moonshiner Popcorn Sutton, and continues to practice the craft to this day. "It's authentic," Mark told WHSV TV in 2017. "What we do, we can't permit ourselves to be found by the law because it is very much against the law."