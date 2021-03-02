'Moonshiners' Star Jeff Waldroup Confirmed that His Son, Lance, Has Passed Away

Since it debuted in 2011, the Discovery series Moonshiners has incited controversy. The show features a dramatization of various people who create illegal moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains.

As the cast members break the law and attempt to avoid getting arrested, they showcase their lives and their liquor-making processes on the reality series.

One star who often captured viewers' attention was Jeff Waldroup, who appeared on Moonshiners for six seasons.