What Happened to Jeff Waldroup? Fans Are Worried About the 'Moonshiners' Star

There was another recent rumor that Eric "Digger" Manes was arrested, however, he's so far avoided serious confrontation with police. But he, and likely the other moonshiners that take part in the series, understand that there's a risk that, any day, they could get caught.

"As for law enforcement, we don't know where we stand," Digger told WHSV in 2017. "We wonder every day if this is the day they're going to knock on our door."