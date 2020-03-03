We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
did-jeff-moonshiners-get-arrested-1583261704507.jpg
Source: YouTube

What Happened to Jeff Waldroup? Fans Are Worried About the 'Moonshiners' Star

By

Jeff Waldroup rose to fame with an appearance on the controversial documentary series produced by Discovery, titled Moonshiners. During his eight years on the show, Jeff and his son, Lance, garnered attention with their unconventional, though no less ambitious attempts at distilling alcohol at a self-built facility. Their entrepreneurial spirit didn't go unnoticed, and many have grown accustomed to seeing them on the show week after week. 

 But why did Jeff disappear? Did he get arrested? We take a look at where the distiller is now.