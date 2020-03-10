We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jb-rader-moonshiners-1583882780223.jpg
Source: Facebook

'Moonshiners' Star JB Rader Released a Special Edition Product That Sounds SO GOOD

By

For over eight years, Discovery Channel viewers have been mesmerized by the docudrama Moonshiners, which follows the production of high-proof distilled spirits in the Appalachian Mountains.  

One of the series’ most memorable stars is JB Rader, who recently released a special edition Honeycrisp Apple Moonshine. Here’s why the locals call him a "legend."

JB Rader from 'Moonshiners' is teaching his techniques to distillers in North Carolina.

In late 2018, JB partnered with South Mountain Distilling Co. in Connelly Springs, N.C. to produce a line of moonshines. "We showed JB our facility here at [SMDC] and let him try all of our spirits," owner Don Smith told the Hickory Daily Record in March of last year. 