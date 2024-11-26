Home > Television > Reality TV > Moonshiners Does Amanda Bryant From 'Moonshiners' Have a Husband? Here's What Fans Know Amanda keeps most details of her personal life out of the spotlight including her birthday and relationship status. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 26 2024, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amandabryantmoonshine

Amanda Bryant has become a familiar face for fans of Moonshiners and its spinoff, Master Distiller. Known for her impressive distilling skills and charismatic personality, Amanda quickly made a name for herself on the popular Discovery Channel series. From her winning debut on Master Distiller to joining the main Moonshiners cast, Amanda’s rise in the distilling world has captivated viewers.

Beyond her professional success, Amanda has also drawn curiosity to her personal life. Questions about her relationship status frequently pop up among fans. Namely, fans want to know if the Moonshiners star Amanda Bryant has a husband or is happily single. Keep reading as we take a closer look and determine whether there is a special someone in her life right now.

Does Amanda Bryant from 'Moonshiners' even have a husband?

The unfortunate downside to being a reality TV star is stepping into the spotlight. Suddenly, there is a magnifying glass hanging over the TV personality’s life as fans want to know everything there is to know. When it comes to Amanda, fans are eager to know what her relationship status is. As Distractify reported back in January, Amanda did have a husband at one point in time. The question is: Does she have one now?

Unfortunately, Amanda keeps her personal life locked down. There, however, is no public evidence to suggest she is currently married. Gossip Next Door reports she was married to a man named Jim Stulec. Amanda and Jim reportedly got married in 2008. The last time they were linked together was in 2014 via Facebook. The exact date of the relationship ending, however, is unclear.

Now, that old Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2014 with new posts. She, however, did go back and change her name to “Amanda N Lou” at some point in time. This sparked some speculation that she could have been in a relationship with someone named Lou after her marriage to Jim ended. Adding to the intrigue, Gossip Next Door also reported in 2021 that Amanda appeared to be in a new relationship at the time. While Amanda shared several photos of herself with a mystery man, she never publicly disclosed his name or details about their relationship.

There have not been any recent updates via social media about this mystery man. So, Amanda’s current relationship status is a bit of a mystery. This means there is a small possibility that Amanda did get married again and opted not to go public with it. Furthermore, things with Amanda and Jim are permanently over. Her ex-husband’s social media activity reveals he moved on, putting to rest any notion that these two could re-kindle their flame.