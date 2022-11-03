Popcorn Sutton’s Son Will Appear in the Latest Season of ‘Moonshiners’ — Who Is He?

Some attendees likely thought Solomon was there to support the show that often credits his late father. However, Discovery confirmed he would appear on Moonshiners Season 12. In a press release, the network said Solomon’s expertise would help Mike and Jerry.

“These innovative partners recruit Solomon Sutton, son of the infamous moonshiner, Marvin 'Popcorn' Sutton, to help them devise new liquor recipes and stay ahead of the competition,” the release read, discussing Mike and Jerry.