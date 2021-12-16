What Happened to Jerry on 'Moonshiners'? Fans Are Curious to Know

Jerry was admitted to a hospital in Asheville in December 2021, according to TV Star Bio. His girlfriend, Keira Caine, confirmed on social media that she was on her way to visit him in the hospital after he’d been admitted for high blood pressure.

It’s a condition that should be taken a lot more seriously than one might think. High blood pressure can affect almost anyone, but if it’s left unchecked it can lead to some far more serious issues.