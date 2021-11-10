The Death of Popcorn Sutton of 'Moonshiners' Still Affects Many to This Day

Though distilling moonshine is illegal, that doesn't stop the Discovery Channel from glorifying the concept in its docudrama series Moonshiners. Since 2011, the show has followed the lives of individuals who produce moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains. While the series typically follows current moonshiners, part of the show features the late Marvin "Popcorn" Sutton.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he passed away a few years before the show premiered, the series used previous documentary footage shot by director Neal Hutcheson for his own films, allowing fans to see the legendary moonshiner in his natural habitat. Whether people associate his name with criminal or star, no one can deny he's one of the only Cocke County, Tenn., residents to rise to fame. He came from a long line of moonshiners, so bootlegging and moonshining have been his calling since he arrived on Earth.

Source: Sucker Punch Productions

Article continues below advertisement

Since his death, Popcorn's persona and work have only garnered more attention due to a whiskey company named after him, Popcorn Sutton's Tennessee White Whiskey, and as we said before, his posthumous appearances on Moonshiners. For now, let's learn about Popcorn Sutton and his cause of death.