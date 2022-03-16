Exploring the Life of 'Moonshiners' Fan-Favorite Star Mark Rogers

Moonshine is such a huge part of Mark's life that it practically runs through his veins. Per his official bio on the Sugarlands Distillery website, Mark has been brewing the special alcoholic concoction since he was about 8 years old, picking up the trade from his 12 uncles.

With a penchant for taking things slow to achieve the best distilling results, Mark once said, "Once you’ve had some good liquor, you’ll know it."