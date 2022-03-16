Exploring the Life of 'Moonshiners' Fan-Favorite Star Mark Rogers

Exploring the Life of 'Moonshiners' Fan-Favorite Star Mark RogersBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 16 2022, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
If you're looking to binge a show about some truly intense off-the-grid hooch-making, look no further than Moonshiners. The Discovery Channel program has been enthralling fans with its Appalachia-centric alcohol distilling since 2011, and in that time devout fans have seen virtually everything that can happen (good and bad) while making moonshine.
Through the literal fire and flames, one star of Moonshiners has stood out for his resourcefulness and likability to fans: Mark Rogers. The veteran distiller has a lot of experience brewing some seriously potent beverages, but who exactly is he outside of the show? Keep reading for an explainer on the known details of Mark's life when the cameras aren't rolling.
Who is 'Moonshiners' star Mark Rogers?
Moonshine is such a huge part of Mark's life that it practically runs through his veins. Per his official bio on the Sugarlands Distillery website, Mark has been brewing the special alcoholic concoction since he was about 8 years old, picking up the trade from his 12 uncles.
With a penchant for taking things slow to achieve the best distilling results, Mark once said, "Once you’ve had some good liquor, you’ll know it."
Mark has appeared on the last 10 seasons of Moonshiners, and in that time, fans have learned quite a bit about who he is outside of his work with moonshine. An avid outdoorsman, Mark loves fishing, hunting, and using his carpentry skills to erect some seriously impressive woodland structures, tools, and other things.
In terms of his love life, it is unconfirmed whether Mark is involved romantically with anyone as of the time of writing. Unlike his costars Mark Ramsey and Eric ‘Digger’ Manes, Mark does not wear a wedding ring and has never mentioned a significant other on the show. Based on that, it's fair to assume that he is not married, but we cannot determine whether or not he is seeing someone in any other capacity.
Mark documents his illegal moonshine distilling on 'Moonshiners.'
Part of the thrill of watching Moonshiners is knowing that the distilling that the intrepid individuals showcased on the show are doing is entirely illegal. Aside from their creation processes, Moonshiners spotlights how the likes of Mark and his partner Huck work tirelessly to avoid being captured by the police while making their moonshine.
It's not all lawlessness, however, as Mark has attained a level of fame that has afforded him the ability to partner up with legal distilleries. The aforementioned Sugarland Distillery was the first to reach out to Mark, and, together with the moonshining legend, they created Mark Rogers’ American Peach Moonshine. With a taste similar to sweet peaches, it is served in a 750 mL jar and is priced at $32.99 domestically. The liquor can be purchased from the distiller's official website.
Coming in at a whopping 70 proof, it may be a legal version of Mark's regular concoctions, but it certainly still packs a similar punch to real Appalachian moonshine.
Be sure to check out Mark and the rest of the Moonshiners cast Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery.