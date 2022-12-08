Has Josh Owens Ever Been Arrested? Here's What to Know About the 'Moonshiners' Star

It’s no secret making moonshine is a tricky business. Not only is the practice of at-home distilling incredibly complex, but it’s also illegal. That’s what makes Discovery’s long-standing docudrama Moonshiners so fascinating.

Filmed in the heart of Appalachia, Moonshiners follows a dozen men engaging in the precarious art of distilling illicit liquor. In the show's 12 season tenure, viewers constantly wonder how the cast members don’t get caught.