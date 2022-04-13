The star was thrown from an antique motorcycle while riding and broke all but one of his ribs, his collarbone, and his shoulder blade. On top of that, he also punctured a lung and stripped skin on his fingers down to the bone. Fortunately, Josh made a full recovery.

That wasn't Josh's only recent accident, however. Just the year prior, it was reported by Siouxland News that his truck and trailer caught on fire. He sustained no injuries that time around.