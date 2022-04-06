Exploring 'Moonshiners' Star Steven Ray Tickle's Net Worth and More

Exploring 'Moonshiners' Star Steven Ray Tickle's Net Worth and MoreBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 6 2022, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
If there's one constant star in the Moonshiners universe that fans can always count on, it's Steven Ray Tickle (or just Tickle, for short). The celebrity distiller has become a fan favorite through his appearances on the Discovery reality television show as well as its offshoots such as Moonshiners: Smoke Ring, Tickle, and Moonshiners: Master Distiller.
With all of that liquor-making pedigree, fans are curious about just how much money Tickle has made over the years. So, what is Tickle's net worth? Keep reading to find out!
What is Steven Ray Tickle's net worth?
Aside from being a master distiller and a carpenter in the Appalachian region of the U.S., Tickle is, as many know, a famous reality star across a variety of programs in the Moonshiners world. As such, he has accrued a solid net worth reflective of his hard work in the industry.
Tickle
Master Distiller, Reality Star, Carpenter
Net worth: $300,000
Tickle is a moonshine distiller and reality star famous for appearing on a variety of Discovery-helmed shows. He has a net worth of $300,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Birth name: Steven Ray Tickle
Birthdate: November 30, 1976
Birthplace: South Carolina
Mother: Lois Ileane Keller Tickle
Father: Larry Craig Tickle
Relationship: Carol Ann (2019-present)
Children: One daughter, Daisy
Tickle has had a long and complicated history with the law.
When he wasn't working as a distiller or as a carpenter in his free time, Tickle has had some serious political ambitions in the past. In 2012, per The Washington Examiner, Tickle was teasing a presidential bid. The year following, he also seriously considered running for congress in Virginia.
Unfortunately for Tickle, his political ambitions didn't come to fruition. Instead, he was faced with some serious legal trouble soon after. In 2013, Tickle was arrested for public intoxication, according to RTT News. Two years later, Tickle shocked the Moonshiners world again when he was arrested for a second time; in this instance, for carrying a sawed-off shotgun, per the Chatham Star Tribune.
On March 24, 2016, Tickle was given a three-year suspended penitentiary sentence for possessing the illegal weapon, also per the Chatham Star Tribune.
On Sept. 15, 2016, Tickle was arrested again and sentenced to five months in jail for a probation violation. Other criminal offenses the star has faced have included driving with a suspended license, which resulted in a car accident.
