Moonshiners Use an Unusual Raccoon Bone When Distilling Their Liquor

Moonshining has only become more popular in the wake of shows like Moonshiners , which follow people who make and sell their alcohol illegally. While the show does take steps to accurately depict that process of creating moonshine, the idea that what they're doing is against the law may be a little more open to interpretation.

According to Tim and Tickle, two of the show's central characters, they aren't caught because by the time the episodes make it to television, they are no longer committing any crimes.

As they explain it, the government doesn't care about the quality of the beverage. All they're really interested in is how much their cut is, and whether the product is being taxed or not.