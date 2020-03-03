Yes, People Are Actually Making CBD and THC Infused Moonshine

Moonshiners on Discovery is a smash success of a show and it's not difficult to see why. You've got a ton of guys who've made a living off of making giggly-happy-juice as they please. Their lives are dedicated to making the best darn batch of mountain juice possible, and we, the viewers at home, get to see them pursuing their dreams of crafting moonshine everyone wants to drink.

They're also constantly upping the ante, like Tickle did with CBD.