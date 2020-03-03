We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
cbd-moonshiners-2-1583259804723.jpg
Source: Discovery

Yes, People Are Actually Making CBD and THC Infused Moonshine

By

Moonshiners on Discovery is a smash success of a show and it's not difficult to see why. You've got a ton of guys who've made a living off of making giggly-happy-juice as they please. Their lives are dedicated to making the best darn batch of mountain juice possible, and we, the viewers at home, get to see them pursuing their dreams of crafting moonshine everyone wants to drink.

They're also constantly upping the ante, like Tickle did with CBD.

CBD infused products are all the rage these days, and it's because of the "relaxing," non-high feeling people get when imbibing the natural product. CBD is extracted from hemp and marijuana and in case you didn't know, it does not actually get you high. Don't believe what some 15-year-old who managed to sneak his mom's pen out of her purse will tell you: there's absolutely no THC in CBD.