Who Could Be Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Want to Know

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Queen of Hearts mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Many people on Instagram seem to think that the Queen of Hearts is none other than Jewel. In one elaborate YouTube comment, a fan explains that the first clue is a bit obvious with the literal jewel. They also pointed out that the Wizard of Oz characters could be a nod to Jewel playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz in Concert in 1995. Jewel also has an album called Goodbye Alice in Wonderland and albums Picking Up the Pieces and Pieces of You, which connect back to the given clues.