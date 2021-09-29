Who Could Be Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Want to Know

Who Could Be Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Want to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 29 2021, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
If you've been following along with the reality competition known as The Masked Singer, you probably know how the show works. A panel of three judges attempts to guess which celebrity is hiding behind an elaborate costume. Celebrities who have appeared on the show already include singers, actors, dancers, and even a few YouTubers.
In the second part of the Season 6 premiere, labeled Season 6B, audiences will be introduced to the Queen of Hearts character. Queen of Hearts is stylish in her bright red costume with a winking eye, a pair of blue lips, and a crown on her head. Fans have been eager to discover who is in the costume, so read on for more info — including clues about Queen of Heart's identity, our best guesses for who is behind the mask, and the eventual big reveal!
Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
The Queen of Hearts' first clue package has a few hints about her identity. Queen of Hearts sang "La Vie En Rose" in the preview show, hinting she speaks both French and English. Her clue package included a jewel, Wizard of Oz characters, shattered pieces, ten o'clock, a framed photo of Hilary Swank that reads "BFF," and Alice in Wonderland chess pieces. The Queen of Hearts' voice, while distorted, also had a Southern accent.
Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Queen of Hearts mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Many people on Instagram seem to think that the Queen of Hearts is none other than Jewel. In one elaborate YouTube comment, a fan explains that the first clue is a bit obvious with the literal jewel. They also pointed out that the Wizard of Oz characters could be a nod to Jewel playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz in Concert in 1995. Jewel also has an album called Goodbye Alice in Wonderland and albums Picking Up the Pieces and Pieces of You, which connect back to the given clues.
Here are a few other guesses we've seen for Queen of Hearts:
- Celine Dion
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Lady Gaga
- Bette Midler
- Meghan Markle
So, who is Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
The Queen of Hearts hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!