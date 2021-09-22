Who Exactly Is Behind the Bull Mask on This Season of 'The Masked Singer'?By Chris Barilla
Sep. 22 2021, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Throughout its many seasons on the air, The Masked Singer has succeeded time and time again at stumping millions of fans (and its own judges) about who could be behind the variety of elaborate masks donned by performers. The show has seen countless big names take to its stage, and it's rare that judges are able to quickly guess who each mystery singer is.
With that being said, the latest season sees a new set of characters take to the stage, one of which is Bull, a matador-styled bull-masked performer who, like many performers before him, is stumping judges and fans on who exactly it could be. So, what do we know about who Bull is? Here's a breakdown.
Bull on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
It was initially teased in an Instagram post by The Masked Singer on Sept. 21, 2021, but there aren't many clues as of now regarding who Bull might be on this season of the show. Of course, we expect that to change on the Sept. 22, 2021, premiere of the show, but as of now, it largely remains a mystery.
The season sneak peek saw Bull accompanied by a picture of a lion and a tiger which marks the only official clue revealed yet.
Aside from that, all we have to go off of is the aforementioned IG post, which shows Bull having a broad-shouldered build and clearly some sort of dancing ability. The costume is, of course, the head of a bull, but the rest of the outfit is a fitted matador-style suit with gold tassels as well as ornate horns, polished hooves, and a red cape.
Bull on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Bull mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
There is a lot of speculation regarding who exactly could be behind the bull mask on this season of The Masked Singer. Some of the biggest names suggested by fans include Todrick Hall, Antonio Banderas, and Gilbert Gottfried.
Here are a few other guesses we saw mentioned for who Bull could potentially be:
Out of all of those guesses, it appears that most people think it's Todrick.
"It is Todrick Hall because of the scream in 'Circus' is the exact scream in 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' music video, you just have to listen for the scream," wrote on The Masked Singer Instagram, comparing one of Todrick's songs to Britney Spears' "Circus," which Bull recently performed in a preview.
"From the first word, I could tell whose voice it was. It’s Todrick Hall," wrote one user on Reddit, clearly convinced.
"At first when I saw the costume I, like many, thought athlete, but now seeing him perform I can confirm," chimed in another Reddit user. "That's Todrick, I listen to the song 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' religiously and I can easily confirm, the voice, the stage presence, and of course the walk, it is screaming Todrick Hall. If it's not I will eat my favorite underwear."
So, who is Bull on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Despite the aforementioned speculation, Bull hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as he is, though!
Check out the latest season of The Masked Singer premiering on Sept. 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.