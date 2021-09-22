Who Exactly Is Behind the Bull Mask on This Season of 'The Masked Singer'?

It was initially teased in an Instagram post by The Masked Singer on Sept. 21, 2021, but there aren't many clues as of now regarding who Bull might be on this season of the show. Of course, we expect that to change on the Sept. 22, 2021, premiere of the show, but as of now, it largely remains a mystery.

The season sneak peek saw Bull accompanied by a picture of a lion and a tiger which marks the only official clue revealed yet.

Aside from that, all we have to go off of is the aforementioned IG post, which shows Bull having a broad-shouldered build and clearly some sort of dancing ability. The costume is, of course, the head of a bull, but the rest of the outfit is a fitted matador-style suit with gold tassels as well as ornate horns, polished hooves, and a red cape.