[SPOILER] Won Season 5 of 'The Masked Singer' and Viewers Are Totally Shocked

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of The Masked Singer.

After 10 episodes, Season 5 of The Masked Singer has come to an end and it has been a wild ride. Along with Jenny McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg, other celebrities that have been unmasked this season included Bobby Brown, Omarion, Caitlyn Jenner, and even the host, Nick Cannon.

But now that the season finale has aired, fans are dying to know who took home the golden mask. So, who won Season 5 of The Masked Singer?