Congrats! Jason Derulo and His Girlfriend Are Expecting!By Lizzy Rosenberg
Mar. 29 2021, Published 9:58 a.m. ET
By this point, you've probably perused Jason Derulo's TikTok account once or thrice. Some of the pop singer's videos are seriously high quality, while others — such as his infamous corn-on-a-power-drill stunt — were less than impressive, but one thing you've probably noticed about his videos is that many of them feature a blonde, curly-haired mystery woman. We can't help but wonder: Does the hunky Cats actor have a girlfriend?
While we're undeniably jealous right now, we can't deny that Jason Derulo's alleged girlfriend has been a major asset for the singer's TikTok game. Together, their social media game is truly unstoppable.
Who is the woman featured in several of Jason Derulo's TikTok videos?
A number of Jason's TikTok videos, including the fruit roll-up challenge as well as some of his workouts feature a tan, blonde, curly-haired woman, whose name is Jena Frumes. According to Metro, Jena is Jason's live-in girlfriend, and the two have been dating for quite a while now. Jena and Jason are dog parents to an adorable pit-bull named Ice, and clearly, Jena enjoys engaging in Jason's wild TikTok antics.
Jena is a 26-year-old model who moved to Los Angeles from New Jersey and currently, she boasts more than 4 million Instagram followers. Back in 2017, she appeared on the popular improv show Wild 'N Out, and prior to her relationship with Jason, she dated famous soccer player, Jesse Lingard. Needless to say, she and Jason seem super happy together.
Jason and Jena just announced that they're having a baby together!
In March of 2020, Jason and Jena took to their respective social media accounts to share the incredibly happy news that they are having a baby! "Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Jason shared in the caption of a video he posted on both Instagram and TikTok (naturally!). Jena also shared a photo of her and Jason together featuring a baby bump and that simple caption: "Mom & Dad." So cute!
We don't have any solid info on their bundle of joy's due date, although the video did include the words "coming soon." Now we just have to wait and see whether the little one will make an appearance on TikTok as well to carry on their parents' legacy!
Here are some of the greatest videos Jena and Jason have collaborated on:
Jason's videos that feature Jena are usually pretty awesome. As a fitness junkie, Jena is generally pretty great at doing physical challenges, and she seems to be a good sport about some of the more embarrassing challenges her pop star boyfriend wants to execute. Take a look at some of the videos Jason did with Jena below:
This isn't Jason's first serious relationship.
We couldn't imagine that Jason could have written his 2014 track "Marry Me" without having some romantic experiences under his belt, and it turns out we were right. Jena isn't Jason's first relationship. According to Ranker, his last relationship was with model Ragon Miller in 2017, though we can't confirm when they actually parted ways. Before Ragon, Jason dated swimsuit model, Daphne Joy, and before that, he dated Jordin Sparks for three years.
There were rumors that Jason and Jordin had gotten engaged, but they reportedly ended their relationship because there was too much pressure to get married, according to Bustle. Now, Jordin is married to Hawaiian fitness model, Dana Isaiah, so it seems like they're both happier now.