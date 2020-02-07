We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Guy Goes Viral After Drips Down His Wall Turn out to Be From His Neighbor Decomposing Upstairs

When you live in an apartment building, you often have unpleasant encounters with your surrounding residents. But this tale is a far cry from your typical loudly stomping upstairs neighbor. A couple of Minneapolis residents went viral on Twitter when they learned a foul odor and mysterious dripping from the ceiling both originated from the resident above, who had passed away at least a week earlier.

Two roommates with the Twitter handles @piggyyazalea and @daddyallenjoel — who seem to be named Evin and AJ — documented the mysterious drips down the wall of their shared living room. They later shared their reactions when they learned the mysterious substance was blood, which had leaked through the floor upstairs where their late neighbor had passed away a week or possibly two prior.