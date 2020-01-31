We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Paramount Pictures / Reddit

Boss Offered Employees Pot and Then Hit Them With a Drug Test Days Later

You go on a work trip with your company, paid for by your boss. It's a thank-you gesture for all your hard work. You have fun skiing and hanging out all week, and then one night, your boss presents you all with pot brownies. He eats some, and most other people partake. After all, you're on vacation!

There shouldn't be anything wrong with that. It's legal in the state, your boss literally gave them to you and ate some himself. There's no reason to believe you were doing anything wrong, right? So you'd be extremely shocked if, on the Monday you got back to work, you were hit with a random drug test out of nowhere, knowing full well your boss is aware that you ingested marijuana just days ago, right? Right.