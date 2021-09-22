Is 'The Masked Singer' on Hulu? Here's Where You Can Watch It Now

Is 'The Masked Singer' on Hulu? Here's Where You Can Watch It NowBy Stephanie Harper
Sep. 22 2021, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
Reality television is far from boring these days with so many cool ideas being developed and executed all of the time. When American Idol first premiered in the early 2000s, it became abundantly clear that singing competition shows were always going to be a hit.
The Masked Singer puts an interesting twist on what has become a common concept — instead of focusing on a singer’s appearance in conjunction with their singing abilities, all you’re able to pay attention to is how much actual talent they really have, since their face and body is entirely covered by a costume. Is this super entertaining show available for streaming on Hulu right now?
Is 'The Masked Singer' on Hulu?
The Masked Singer is available for streaming on Hulu, which is perfect because Hulu is such an easy platform for binge-watching. The first five seasons (a full 72 episodes!) are already there right now, and the sixth season will be added little by little after new episodes first premiere on live television.
Other places you can catch episodes of The Masked Singer are on Fox Network Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. PST or on another streaming service called Tubi. As it stands right now, The Masked Singer is not available on Netflix.
Why is everyone is so obsessed with 'The Masked Singer'?
Fans of The Masked Singer enjoy watching for several reasons, with the first being the mystery of it all. You might think you know who’s behind that mask, but once the mask is actually removed you’d be surprised to learn a lot of the true identities! Some of the most shocking reveals to take place on the show so far include Drew Carey as Llama, Tony Hawk as Elephant, Sarah Palin as Bear, and Lil Wayne as Robot.
Trying to guess who’s behind the mask is half of the fun. The celebrities who’ve been invited to star in various episodes of The Masked Singer have collectively been granted 85 Grammy nominations with 27 total wins. There are also three Oscar nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, and 12 Razzie nominations within Season 6's contestants alone. Talk about a whole lot of talent within one TV show!
Who are the celebrity panelists on 'The Masked Singer'?
Season 6 of The Masked Singer is happening now with an excellent lineup of panelists who make the show even more enjoyable to watch. Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger love to voice their opinions about the hilarious entertainment taking place before them. Nick Cannon is the host and he’s perfect for the job after getting the hang of things as a presenter hosting shows like Wild ‘N Out and America’s Got Talent These celebs work together flawlessly.
When will Season 6 of 'The Masked Singer' be on Hulu?
One of the cool things about Hulu’s streaming service is that you only have to wait one day to watch brand-new episodes of The Masked Singer. Hulu makes sure each episode is immediately available the day after it premieres on Fox Network. If you’re cool with waiting 24 hours, this shouldn’t be a big deal at all!