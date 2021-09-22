Is 'The Masked Singer' on Hulu? Here's Where You Can Watch It Now

Fans of The Masked Singer enjoy watching for several reasons, with the first being the mystery of it all. You might think you know who’s behind that mask, but once the mask is actually removed you’d be surprised to learn a lot of the true identities! Some of the most shocking reveals to take place on the show so far include Drew Carey as Llama, Tony Hawk as Elephant, Sarah Palin as Bear, and Lil Wayne as Robot.