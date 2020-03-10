We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Fox

Who Is the Bear on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3? (SPOILERS)

By

Season 3 of The Masked Singer features a bunch of fun new costumes, including an Astronaut, a T-Rex, and even a Taco. However, none of them are as cute as The Bear – and fans are desperate to find out who is under the bright pink, purple, and blue stuffed animal. 

Wearing a furry dress and boots, viewers are convinced the mystery singer has a matching bright and bubbly personality, and have been posting their guesses to social media. 