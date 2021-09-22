Who Is Behind the Skunk Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Discuss the Evidence

The Skunk was just added to the lineup, so an official clue package hasn't been revealed for her just yet. We do expect to get more details on this classy costumed celebrity on Sept. 22, when The Masked Singer premieres Season 6! In the preview show, a clip of The Skunk featured a picture of Elvis Presley. The Skunk's TV ads play jazz music and feature a group of suited men spraying perfume and attending to Miss Skunk's needs.