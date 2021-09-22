Who Is Behind the Skunk Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Discuss the Evidence

Who Is Behind the Skunk Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Discuss the EvidenceBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 22 2021
The American reality singing competition known as The Masked Singer has kept audience members on their toes for six seasons now, and it doesn't look like there are any signs of the show slowing down. The show involves a panel of judges trying to guess which celebrity is singing beneath an elaborate costume.
In the first of a two-part Season 6 premiere, fans will be introduced to The Skunk, who wears an adorable hat with a fluffy, fur-lined costume. Fans have been eager to discover who is in the costume, so read on for more info — including clues about The Skunk's identity, our best guesses for who is behind the mask, and the eventual big reveal!
The Skunk on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
The Skunk was just added to the lineup, so an official clue package hasn't been revealed for her just yet. We do expect to get more details on this classy costumed celebrity on Sept. 22, when The Masked Singer premieres Season 6! In the preview show, a clip of The Skunk featured a picture of Elvis Presley. The Skunk's TV ads play jazz music and feature a group of suited men spraying perfume and attending to Miss Skunk's needs.
The Skunk on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind The Skunk mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Many people both on Instagram and behind the judges' table agree that based on voice and style, this classy lady can only be a legendary pop culture diva. In a short clip of the Skunk posted to Instagram, fans notice the "hair" on The Skunk costume is an iconic white wave — much like musical icon Mary J. Blige's own hair. Could The Skunk be Mary J. Blige?
Here are a few other guesses we've seen for The Skunk:
So, who is The Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
The Skunk hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!