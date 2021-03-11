Some of Tina Turner's Kids Have Followed in Her Musical Footsteps

Music legend Tina Turner has been a force in Hollywood for her impeccable vocals and timeless songs for decades. When anyone thinks of Tina, they probably automatically think of her infamous tracks "Proud Mary" or "What's Love Got to Do with It." Or maybe her lively hairstyles and sparkly outfits come to mind! But one wouldn't just think of her personal life right away as she's been a bit private when it comes to that side of her.

If you didn't know, the singer has been married twice and she has four kids — two of them are her biological ones and the other two are adopted. And unfortunately, she lost her oldest child a few years ago. Keep on reading to learn current details about Tina's kids and her family life.

Tina Turner's kids are all grown now.

The 81-year-old celeb had her first child when she was just 18 years old with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist for the band Kings of Rhythm. His name was Craig and he was born in 1958. But, sadly, in 2018, Craig died by suicide. He was only 59 years old. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told PEOPLE that Tina's eldest was pronounced dead after being found dead in his Studio City, Calif. home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Craig was the only son she had with Raymond. Though, just a few years after the birth of her oldest son, she started seeing another member of the Kings of Rhythm band — Ike Turner (the frontman of the group) — and she had her second kid with him, Ronnie Turner. Two years after Ronnie was born, Tina and Ike got married. Once they became husband and wife, the musicians adopted each other's kids aka the ones they had in previous relationships. Ike had two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Ronnie, who was born in 1960, made his on-screen debut in his mother's "What's Love Got to Do with It" music video in 1993. In 2007, he tied the knot with French singer Afida Turner.

Article continues below advertisement

Ike Jr. seemed to go the musical route with his career like his mother and father. And less than five years ago, the son of Tina and Ike formed a band called The Love Thang alongside artist Sweet Randi Love. They released their first single as a group in 2017 called "Freaky!" As for Michael, there isn't really much information about him as he hasn't really been in the spotlight, but we hope he's doing well!