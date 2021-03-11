Some of Tina Turner's Kids Have Followed in Her Musical Footsteps

Some of Tina Turner's Kids Have Followed in Her Musical FootstepsBy Megan Uy
Mar. 11 2021, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Music legend Tina Turner has been a force in Hollywood for her impeccable vocals and timeless songs for decades. When anyone thinks of Tina, they probably automatically think of her infamous tracks "Proud Mary" or "What's Love Got to Do with It." Or maybe her lively hairstyles and sparkly outfits come to mind! But one wouldn't just think of her personal life right away as she's been a bit private when it comes to that side of her.
If you didn't know, the singer has been married twice and she has four kids — two of them are her biological ones and the other two are adopted. And unfortunately, she lost her oldest child a few years ago. Keep on reading to learn current details about Tina's kids and her family life.
Tina Turner's kids are all grown now.
The 81-year-old celeb had her first child when she was just 18 years old with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist for the band Kings of Rhythm. His name was Craig and he was born in 1958. But, sadly, in 2018, Craig died by suicide. He was only 59 years old. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told PEOPLE that Tina's eldest was pronounced dead after being found dead in his Studio City, Calif. home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Craig was the only son she had with Raymond. Though, just a few years after the birth of her oldest son, she started seeing another member of the Kings of Rhythm band — Ike Turner (the frontman of the group) — and she had her second kid with him, Ronnie Turner. Two years after Ronnie was born, Tina and Ike got married. Once they became husband and wife, the musicians adopted each other's kids aka the ones they had in previous relationships. Ike had two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael.
Ronnie, who was born in 1960, made his on-screen debut in his mother's "What's Love Got to Do with It" music video in 1993. In 2007, he tied the knot with French singer Afida Turner.
Ike Jr. seemed to go the musical route with his career like his mother and father. And less than five years ago, the son of Tina and Ike formed a band called The Love Thang alongside artist Sweet Randi Love. They released their first single as a group in 2017 called "Freaky!"
As for Michael, there isn't really much information about him as he hasn't really been in the spotlight, but we hope he's doing well!
Tina and Ike divorced in the '70s.
After being married for almost 20 years, the two were legally separated in 1978. Tina had initially filed, citing "irreconcilable differences." But in her autobiography — I, Tina: My Life Story — she opened up about Ike being an abusive partner.
In an interview with Oprah in 2005, she talked about how her son Craig had witnessed the abuse and was definitely affected by it.
"One day when Ike was fighting me, Craig knocked on the door and said, ‘Mother, are you all right?’ I thought, ‘Oh, please, don’t beat me at home.’ I didn’t want my children to hear,” she revealed to Oprah. Tina also mentioned that Craig “was a very emotional kid.”
Tina's ex-husband died in 2007 of a cocaine overdose. She got married again to Erwin Back seven years ago, who is 16 years younger than her. They started dating in 1986, not too long after her first marriage with Ike.