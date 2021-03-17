Tina Turner Reveals Abuse, Health Issues, and Says "Goodbye" in New Biopic

Music legend Tina Turner has been open about her life for years. Now that she's in her 80s, she's ready to let everyone into her life once again with a new documentary simply called Tina.

One of the most striking topics of the documentary is the mention of all of Tina's health issues . Over the years, her health has declined and now she has a number of different issues, both mental and physical, that she deals with on a regular basis. Let's learn about the life of this extraordinary woman.

Back in 2017, Tina also had a kidney transplant because of kidney failure. She was shocked when her husband, Erwin Bach, donated the organ for her surgery. According to USA Today , she was "overwhelmed by the enormity of his offer" but she was also "happy, overwhelmed and relieved that we'd come through this alive."

She says that it was this abuse that led to her having a form of PTSD. On top of that, in the documentary, Tina opens up about other health battles including cancer and a stroke.

It's no secret that Tina was abused over the years. Anyone who watched the 1993 biopic about her life titled What's Love Got to Do With It or read her 1986 autobiography I, Tina, knows that she was abused by her first husband, Ike Turner.

Tina says she didn't live a good life.

For so many people looking from the outside, it's easy to think that Tina's lived this great life despite her hardships. But that's not the way she sees it. In the documentary, she says that the good experiences she's had in her life do not outweigh the bad. "I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story," Tina said in the documentary. "It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it."

Article continues below advertisement

The abuse Tina suffered didn't start with her ex-husband but with her parents. In the documentary, Tina says that her father used to abuse her mother and then they both abandoned her when she was young. When she was finally reunited with her mother after she gained fame, she says her mother wasn't nice.

"Mom was not kind," Tina says in the documentary. "When I became a star, of course back then she was happy because I bought her a house. I did all kinds of things for her, she was my mother. "I was trying to make her comfortable because she didn’t have a husband, she was alone, but she still didn’t like me." Plus, Tina says her mother refused to believe she had accomplished all kinds of things in her career.