HBO Documentary ‘Tina’ Explores the “Survivor Narrative” Around Tina Turner

HBO says its new documentary Tina — premiering tonight, Saturday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET — shines a light not just on the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s artistry but also on the “survivor narrative” that meant Tina Turner could never fully put her past behind her after escaping her abusive marriage to Ike Turner .

As a performing duo, Tina and Ike became superstars with the hits “Proud Mary” and “River Deep Mountain High.” But Tina suffered behind closed doors until she left Ike in 1976, and she denounced him as an abusive husband in her 1986 book, I, Tina, which inspired the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, as Reuters previously reported.