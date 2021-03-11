New HBO Doc Shows the "Abusive Life" of Tina Turner

After her last-ever concert series, the "Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour," wrapped up in 2009, Tina Turner officially retired. However, the star-status singer hasn't disappeared from the public eye completely. Her autobiography, Tina Turner: My Love Story, came out in 2018. She has also appeared on various TV shows to promote a musical dedicated to her extraordinary life story, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.

What is Tina up to these days? And what does she look like ?

Now, Tina's fans have a whole new reason to be excited: HBO is releasing a documentary about her life and career called, simply, Tina.

She does make public appearances sporadically, though she became much more protective of her private life after her last tour came to an end. And a quick scroll through her Instagram feed reveals a few more recent pictures and videos.

Unfortunately for fans, Tina mostly tends to share older, nostalgia-tinged selfies and photographs on her Instagram page. Although she agreed to do a few interviews in the past years — she featured on CBS Sunday Morning in 2019, for instance — photos of her current appearance are a bit rarer.

Much to fans' surprise, Tina announced a few years later that she would do another tour to mark her 50th anniversary in the music industry, titled "Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour." The tour was the last-ever project the seemingly unstoppable singer took on before ending her career as a live performer for good.

Tina launched her farewell tour in 2000, throwing 121 concerts as part of the exuberant bonanza fans will fondly remember as the "Twenty Four Seven Tour." The event series came to an end on Dec. 6, 2000 with an unforgettable show held at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, Calif.

Tina Turner suffered a stroke just a few years after her official retirement.

Tina suffered a stroke in 2013. In 2016, she was diagnosed with kidney failure and intestinal cancer. For a while, she considered assisted suicide, which is legal in her chosen country of Switzerland. Eventually, her second husband, Erwin Bach, offered to donate one of his kidneys, saving Tina's life.

"We call it "the Baby" because it's like me being pregnant – it's a part of him, kind of a baby from Erwin! It's over here somewhere,' she points to her lower right abdomen. 'So I have three kidneys and he only has one,'" she explained in an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail.

Just when things were about to look up, Tina received horrible news again. In July 2018, just a few months before her autobiography, Tina Turner: My Love Story, came out, the singer learned that her son, Craig, took his life.

As she described in a rare interview with BBC, she spoke to Craig several times in the weeks leading up to his tragic death. He took these conversations as opportunities to tell her about his new job and new partner. "I still don't know what took him to the edge," Tina told the BBC.

"I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone. [...] But when I think that, why didn't he call the new girlfriend?" Tina added.