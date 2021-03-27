Tina Turner Isn’t Just a Grammy-Winning Singer — She’s Also a Grandma

Imagine having Tina Turner as your grandmother! The legendary singer has two biological children , Craig and Ronald. She also adopted her first husband Ike Turner's sons, Ike Jr. and Michael, and raised them as her own. Out of her four children, Tina currently has two grandchildren.

With the “Proud Mary” singer getting a close-up in the new documentary film Tina — premiering on HBO tonight, Saturday, March 27, at 8 p.m ET — read on for more details about Tina’s family life.