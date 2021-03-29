Tina Turner Made a Fortune Through Her Impressive Career in Music

Currently, Tina is enjoying a private life with her second husband, prestigious German music producer Erwin Bach. She and Erwin got married in 2013.

Tina says she was so smitten when she met Erwin that she literally renounced her U.S. citizenship for him! Now, the happy couple enjoys their reclusive lives overseas at a few awe-inspiring locations. One of their lavish properties is a beautiful home in the Zürich, Switzerland suburb of Kuesnacht.