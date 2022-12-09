Ronnie Turner, Son of Singer Tina Turner, Has Died at the Age of 62
Grammy Award-winning singer Tina Turner has faced another tragedy. On Dec. 8, 2022, the "We Don't Need Another Hero" vocalist's son Ronnie Turner died unexpectedly. He was 62 years old.
What happened? Here's what we know about Ronnie Turner's cause of death.
What was Ronnie Turner's cause of death?
On Dec. 9, 2022, TMZ reported the death of Ronnie Turner. The outlet learned that law enforcement received a 911 call Thursday morning from someone who stated Ronnie "was outside their home and having a hard time breathing." Just a few minutes later, he was no longer breathing. The paramedics rushed over, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him.
The cause of death hasn't been made public; however, TMZ noted that Ronnie had health issues for years, including cancer.
Sadly, this isn't the first time Tina and her family have encountered a devastating loss. In 2018, her eldest son, Craig, died by suicide. He was 59 years old.
Ronnie's wife, French media personality Afida Turner, took to Instagram on Dec. 9, 2022, to announce his death.
"My god Ronnie Turner, a true angel, huge soul, highly spiritual, my husband, my best friend, my baby, your mummy, your nurse," she wrote alongside photos of her late husband. "I did the best to the end, [but] this time I was [not] able to save you, love u for [these] 17 years, this is very very very bad I am very mad."
Ronnie followed in his famous parents' footsteps by making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As an actor, his most famous role is in the 1993 biopic on his mother's life titled What's Love Got to Do With It.
Our thoughts are with Ronnie's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.