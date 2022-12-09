'Pilipinas Got Talent' Season 1 Grand Champion Jovit Baldivino Has Died at 29
Singer Jovit Baldivino, best known as the Pilipinas Got Talent Season 1 champion, has reportedly passed away.
He was only 29 years old.
Jovit, who is also known for performing throughout The Philippines, had his death announced by his family on Dec. 9, 2022.
As touching tributes and condolence messages to the family pour out, questions have arisen about Jovit’s passing. So, what was Jovit Baldivino’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.
Jovit Baldivino’s cause of death is stroke complications.
According to ABS-CBN, Hilario Baldivino, Jovit’s father, confirmed in a statement via rep Jerry Telan that the singer passed away after suffering from complications of a stroke for six days.
Hilario shared that Jovit passed at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Batangas City’s Jesus of Nazareth Hospital.
The whole ordeal stems back to Jovit being invited to perform at a Christmas party in Batangas City, although it was against doctor’s orders, via Entertainment Inquirer.
Jovit suffered a mild stroke in November 2022. In fact, Jovit was reportedly on hypertension maintenance medicines.
Despite the doctor's orders, Jovit decided to appease the crowd. Unfortunately, things went left as Jovit performed his third song.
“He was gasping for breath on the third song,” Jerry shared, via Entertainment Inquirer. “After an hour while sitting, his face was deformed.”
Jerry shared that Jovit was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 3, 2022. Unfortunately, doctors found a sign of an aneurysm — a small blood clot in his brain. He was then in a coma for five days before passing.
Cleveland Clinic shares that “an aneurysm is a weak or expanded part of an artery, like a bulge in a balloon. If an area in an artery wall weakens, the force of blood pumping through can result in a bulge or aneurysm.”
Additionally, the organization notes that “aneurysms are caused by family history, atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries), an injury to the aorta (artery), and high blood pressure.” Jovit suffered from the latter.
At this time, details about funeral arrangements or a public memorial have not been shared with the public.
Jovit Baldivino will be remembered for his musical contributions.
As word spread about Jovit’s death, various public figures, including Pilipinas Got Talent season two grand winner Marcelito Pomoy took to social media to share his condolences.
Jovit's wife, Camille Ann Miguel, also took to the social platform to voice her grief.
Jovit was known for the hit songs including “Pusong Bato,” “Ika’y Mahal Pa Rin,” and “Mula sa Puso.” Jovit leaves behind his wife, Camille, and his parents, Hilario and Cristeta Baldivino.
Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Jovit Baldivino.