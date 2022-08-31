Country Singer-Songwriter Luke Bell Has Died at 32 — Here Are the Details
Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found dead 10 days after he was first reported missing in Tucson, Ariz. Born in Lexington, Ky., and raised in Cody, Wyo., Luke worked as a ranch hand before launching a career in music. As the fable has it, a chance encounter with Pat Reedy propelled him to change creative direction, allowing him to develop his trademark style blending honky-tonk elements and traditional country sounds.
What was Luke Bell's cause of death?
Luke's life story and career progression have become the subject of many urban legends, with an article from Saving Country Music chronicling his wildest adventures and craziest deeds. Luke frequented popular Texas venues like the White Horse, performing with a band named Fast Luke and the Lead Heavy before launching a career as a solo artist.
Luke was last seen hanging out with fellow country artist and close friend Matt Kinman before he went missing. He was found dead on Aug. 30, 2022. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. Luke's death has galvanized the community, with many taking it to Twitter to commemorate his life achievements.
"I'm sure there are a lot of country music fans out there who don’t know the name Luke Bell. But speaking as someone very particular about his country music, I will tell you he had one of the best country albums released in the last 20 years. Check it out. RIP Luke Bell," tweeted @HonkyTonkCrowd.
Luke Bell worked with country superstars like Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam.
Luke earned renown for his experimental sound and ability to incorporate Bakersfield, Wyoming, and Nashville influences. He signed with Thirty Tigers in 2016, releasing "An Eponymous Disc" soon after. Luke Bell released his debut album, "Don’t Mind If I Do," in 2014. His self-titled album followed in 2016. His latest single, "Jealous Guy," came out in 2021.
During his tragically short-lived career, Luke opened for acts like Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, and Hank Williams Jr. He also collaborated with Alabama Shakes, Margo Price, and Langhorne Slim.
Our hearts go out to Luke's loved ones at this time.