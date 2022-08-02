'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff's Dad Has Died at 84 — What Was His Cause of Death?

"Some of his last words to me were telling me how proud he was of the things I had accomplished … then he quoted, 'My Father’s house has many rooms; Jesus said ... I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. (John 14:2-3),'" he continued.

Ronald "Papa" James Roloff was 84 years old at the time of his death.