Is 'Little People, Big World' Finally Getting Canceled? Some Fans Have Had Enough of the Mundanity

As of right now, there is no confirmation that TLC has canceled or renewed Little People, Big World. In fact, newlyweds Amy Roloff and Chris Marek told ET Online in November 2021 that they "just signed up for two more seasons." Chris added: "Who knows what will happen next?"

Unless huge changes go down at TLC, Little People, Big World will likely last until at least Season 25. But considering fans are already getting antsy about the increasingly blah storylines, who knows.