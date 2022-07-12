Will There Be a 'Little People, Big World' Season 24 — and if so, When?
Season 23 of Little People, Big World brought with it a number of big changes for the Roloff family. Viewers got to see Amy Roloff and Chris Marek settle into their new marriage while navigating a friendly relationship with her ex Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler. Fans also witnessed a rift forming between father and son, Matt and Zach, in the aftermath of failed negotiations involving selling a portion of Roloff Farms.
As the season draws to a close, viewers have found themselves wondering: Will there be a Season 24 of Little People, Big World? Let's take a closer look at the long-running TLC series.
Will there be a 'Little People, Big World Season' 24?
TLC has not officially confirmed whether there will be a Season 24 of Little People, Big World. But the network doesn't tend to announce renewals until right before new episodes premiere, so we're not getting too discouraged yet. Especially considering the inside information revealed by two members of the cast.
In January 2022, Amy and Chris confirmed they had committed to two more seasons of Little People, Big World. “Well, we just signed up for two more seasons. Who knows what will happen next?" Chris told ET Online.
This indicates that Little People, Big World will most likely return for Season 24, and potentially future seasons as well, although Season 25 and beyond hasn't been verified in an official capacity.
Fans witness major changes in Season 23 of 'Little People, Big World.'
When farm negotiations went south, Zach and Tori and their children ended up relocating from Oregon to Battle Ground, Wash. This allowed them to switch gears on their future plans (which now doesn't involve taking over Roloff Farms) and to put some much-needed space between themselves and Matt. At the same time, Tori was pregnant with her and Zach's third child, who they discovered also has achondroplasia dwarfism.
Viewers Zach and Tori settle into their new home and prepare for baby No. 3 while also coming to terms with Matt's choice to list part of the farm — which included the big house and surrounding acreage — for sale publicly. Although Amy and Chris tried to stay out of the drama, Amy let her feelings be known about her ex-husband buying out her portion of the farm and then turning around and not allowing any of their children to take it over.
At this point, it's unclear how Matt's selling part of Roloff Farms will affect the rest of the family in the long run. Will they be able to overcome the disappointment of not keeping the property in the family? Or will resentment only continue to grow, causing an even bigger rift between Matt and his adult kids?
We can't wait to find out more, hopefully in Little People, Big World Season 24.
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World Season 23 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.