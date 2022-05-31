Zach and Tori Roloff's New House: A Tour of Their Battle Ground, Wash., Home
When Zach and Tori Roloff announced they were moving to Washington, Little People, Big World fans were shocked and a bit confused. The couple had repeatedly expressed an interest in owning a portion of Roloff Farms one day. So why were they packing up their kids and moving away from Oregon?
Gradually, details about why they moved have been revealed. Negotiations between Zach and his dad Matt broke down when father and son couldn't come to an agreement on the price of the farmhouse and surrounding acreage. This caused a major rift between them.
Ultimately, Zach and Tori decided to go in a completely different direction by relocating to Battle Ground, Wash. Let's take a closer look at their new house.
Zach and Tori Roloff announced they were moving in late 2021.
In October 2021, Zach and Tori revealed they were moving their family from Oregon to Washington.
“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” Tori announced via Instagram. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … Washington.”
Here's a closer look at Zach and Tori Roloff's new house.
Zach and Tori purchased their new house in Battle Ground, Wash., for $944,000, according to the listing on Realtor.com. The home was built in 2018 and features 3,353 square feet, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms on a 2-acre lot.
The Realtor.com description of the property reads: "Amazing opportunity to live on the countryside yet close to town! Immaculate home on secluded 2+ acres. Desirable open-concept floor plan, large kitchen with island, SS appliances, quartz counters and tile backsplash. Ample storage/counter space plus dining area. Spacious Great Room with wood burning fireplace. three bedrooms on main and huge bedroom on second level. All rooms have WIC! Three full baths with tasteful modern finishes and heated floors. Backyard offers privacy."
"We're excited for this new adventure, and I'm really excited about the location, the yard," Zach said on the Season 23 episode titled "Battle Ground."
On the episode, Zach also mentioned that he wanted to plant fruit trees and buy some chickens for the chicken coop already on the property. (Although 4-year-old Jackson made sure to point out that he only wanted "baby chickens.")
"The open floor plan, the kitchen is a dream kitchen," Tori said of the details she loves about their new house. "And it's move-in ready. It's new. I'm excited about everything on the inside. I just love it."
Because the kitchen doesn't have a lot of tall cabinetry, it's the perfect layout for accessibility for Zach, along with his and Tori's three children, who all have achondroplasia dwarfism.
Zach and Tori seem to be settling in nicely to their new home. They even hosted a "Friendsgiving" in November 2021. "So thankful for this community of people and being able to share our new home with them!" Tori captioned an Instagram photo, in part, alongside her family and friends.
You can also see a few different rooms of their home in the video, below.
Although Zach and Tori's new house is a bit of a drive for his parents (just under an hour from Hillsboro, Ore. where both Matt and Amy reside) to come visit, maybe that's exactly what this branch of the Roloff family needs. Some distance could potentially help them move forward in their relationship with Matt and Caryn after the failed farm negotiations.
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.