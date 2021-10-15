Oregon was the place Tori and Zach Roloff called home for years up until now that they’ve decided to relocate to Washington. The stars of Little People, Big World are making a BIG change in their life. Their decision to move is going to greatly impact their two children as well. Here’s what you should know about their family’s move from Oregon to Washington.Why did Zach and Tori move to Washington?Moving to a new home has been an epic escapade for Tori and Zach, who recently updated their fans about the process. On Oct. 14, 2021, Tori posted to Instagram, “Guess what?! We moved! We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!"She was met with an influx of support from her followers on social media. As far as their reason for moving goes, it seems that basking in the enjoyment of having a fresh start is what likely helped them reach a decision. Tori wrote, “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we are so excited for a new adventure in … Washington!”Portland might have the nostalgia and memories they’ll always love, but Washington will surely provide them with a brand-new sense of enthusiasm and exhilaration for life.Are Zach and Tori quitting 'Little People, Big World'?Now that Zach and Tori have relocated to a new state, fans of Little People, Big World are concerned the family is choosing to opt out of the show. At one point in time, Zach expressed interest in purchasing his father Matt's $1.6 million farm. It seems he ended up tossing that idea out, clearly.Being in a brand-new state and brand-new home is making viewers of the show question the couple's intentions. Fans flooded the comments section on Instagram asking whether this meant the end of the couple's fun on LPBW. Several others chimed in about how they wished the couple had chosen to move into Matt's farm house. \n\nAs of now, Tori and Zach haven’t vocalized their choice to leave the show. In fact, as The Sun notes, Tori responded to a fan on Instagram at one point, writing: "Still filming! Can't wait to share all the madness with everyone!"What’s next for the Roloff family?Tori and Zach Roloff are a hugely important part of Little People, Big World, with their storylines often being some of the most interesting ones to follow. Tori keeps up avid activity on her Instagram page, constantly posting sweet pictures of her two adorable children.Most recently, she posted a picture of herself with kids Jackson and Lilah Ray chilling at a pumpkin patch. Hopefully, she continues to maintain the same energy by keeping her fans and followers in the loop about what’s going on with the Roloff family.