Are Sisters-in-Law Tori and Audrey Roloff Feuding? Fans Seem to Think So

Fans of Little People, Big World know all about Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids. Jeremy, Jacob, Zach, and Molly have all been featured on the show — even though now, when it comes to the kids, it’s just Zach and his wife, Tori. Although Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, aren’t part of the show anymore, they still keep their followers in the loop on what they’re up to via Instagram.

When it comes to the Roloff family, the kids and in-laws, for the most part, were quite close, but in the past year, that hasn’t been the case. It appears that right now, sisters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. It seems like the two ladies have been having issues with each other for quite some time. According to the U.S. Sun, what may have initially caused problems with Tori and Audrey has to do with the different political beliefs and opinions they have.

Tori and Zach are more of a liberal family, while Audrey and Jeremy have a strict Christan lifestyle and tend to promote their conservative views. Tori and Zach, as well as Jacob and his wife, Isabel, are not on board with such views. Here’s why fans think Audrey and Tori are no longer friends.

There have been a few clues that hint that Tori and Audrey are feuding and may no longer be friends.

There have been a few reasons why fans feel that they're feuding. For one, it's evident that the sisters-in-law haven't seen each other in quite some time. Per Nicki Swift in June 2020, Tori implied that her daughter, Lilah, had yet to meet her little cousin, Audrey's son Bode. Tori took to social media and, on her Instagram story, shared a photo with her daughter and a friend's baby. The reality star wrote, "Meeting another baby for the first time: a series."

Also, according to the CheatSheet, Audrey and Jeremy had their own Fourth of July party in 2020 and did not include any of their other family members. The feud seems to have gotten worse because they also didn't spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with the rest of the family either. Earlier this month, Jeremy and Audrey announced that they were pregnant with their third baby and took to Instagram to share their happy news.

The couple received congratulations and well wishes from the rest of their followers, family, and friends. But Monster & Critics reports that there were no comments from the couple's sister-in-law. This is a clear sign that the two may not be friends anymore. Tori and Audrey may no longer be on speaking terms either because Audrey recently celebrated her 30th birthday with close friends and family and guess who was missing from the party? Tori and Zach.

A fan thread of Little People, Big World on Reddit reveals that they weren't there. Audrey must have gone live or posted to her Instagram story from her cowboy-themed birthday party. One fan commented, "It looks like Tori is not going to the party. She's at home posting Instagram stories of Lilah walking." Another commented, "How is possible that Jacob and Izzy can go to their polar opposite in-law's bday party yet Tori doesn't?!!! That seems like the situation must be baaaad.*