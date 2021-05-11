Rihanna and Nicki Minaj May Be Releasing New Music, but Are They Feuding?

There are plenty of beefs in the world of popular music, but there are also some feuds that feel more like headlines than actual drama. Nicki Minaj and Rihanna have been rumored to be feuding since at least 2019, and many fans want to know whether that feud is actually real, or just fan speculation that got out of hand.

What's the beef between Rihanna and Nicki Minaj?

There's not a ton of solid evidence that Rihanna and Nicki Minaj are feuding, but much of the speculation seems to stem from a segment Nicki did on her radio show, Queen Radio, in 2019. During the segment, Nicki was taking questions from callers, and one called in to ask: “Is the Rihanna situation ever gonna be cleared up, or are we gonna talk about that?”

Nicki then responded, saying “what Rihanna situation?” When the fan asked if she and Rihanna were still friends, Nicki appeared to hang up on the caller. “I’m so lost,” Nicki said after the call ended. “What happened with that?” Many people were confused by the call in part because they weren't aware that Nicki and Rihanna were in any sort of fight with one another.

The two were undoubtedly friendly in the past, but in the years prior to that call, there have been rumblings suggesting a rift between the two. They unfollowed each other on social media, although the reasons for that were never made clear. There were also rumors that Rihanna had thrown shade at Nicki in 2017 when she posted a list of all the publications that had named her best dressed at the Met Gala after Nicki had mistakenly posted a fake list earlier in the day.