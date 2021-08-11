Is 'Little People, Big World's' Matt Roloff Moving to Arizona With Caryn Chandler?

After dating for around four years, Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler seem to be making a big move in their relationship. Before dating Caryn, Matt was married to Amy Roloff , with whom he shares four adult children — Jeremy, Zachary, Molly, and Jacob. The pair rose to fame on their TLC reality series, which started airing in 2006, and audiences were shocked when Matt and Amy decided to divorce in 2016 after hitting a rough spot in their marriage.

Fans of the show were also taken back when Matt started to date Caryn, who actually had worked on the Roloffs' Oregon farm for a decade as a manager and later as Matt’s assistant. Caryn, like Matt, had also been married . She and her husband divorced in 2012 and share two adult children named Connor and Brittany, who have briefly appeared on the series. Over the last couple of years, it has become apparent that Matt and Amy have officially moved on from each other.

Amy and her boyfriend, Chris Marek , are engaged, and Matt is building a life with Caryn. On the Aug. 10 Season 22 finale, while talking with Amy and Chris, Matt opens up about the next steps that he and Caryn will be taking in their relationship, which involves him spending more time with her in their vacation house in Arizona. Here’s all we know about the plans the couple has made.

Matt Roloff will be dividing his time between the farm and his vacation house in Arizona.

In a clip from the season finale of Little People, Big Word, courtesy of US Weekly, Matt and Caryn are sitting around a campfire on the farm with Amy and Chris. In the scene, the two couples talk about what's in store for all of them for summer, and Matt shares, "We're gonna make a couple of trips down to Arizona." Matt and Caryn spend a decent amount of time in Arizona, where they have a vacation home that used to belong to Caryn's parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Now they will be living together for an extending period of time in the house. According to the U.S. Sun, the pair purchased the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom in June 208. The home, which they bought from Caryn's parents, has a patio that includes a waterfall, a built-in gas BBQ and fire pit, plus gorgeous mountain views.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

In a confessional, Caryn also discussed her and Matt's plans and said, "Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together. When we're here in Portland, we'll live individually and see each other a lot." So it seems that Matt and Caryn will spend half of their time living together in the house they share in Arizona and the other half in Portland, Ore. Matt added, "We've got the best of all worlds happening right now."