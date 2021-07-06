Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Was Previously Married to a Man With a Criminal Record

When the hit series Little People, Big World premiered on TLC 15 years ago, no one could have seen what the future would hold for the Roloff family. What started as a wholesome reality TV series about a family trying to figure out life while living with dwarfism has turned into one of the most drama-filled shows on the network.

From DUIs to divorce to family drama, the Roloffs have been through it all. Thankfully, most of the dust has settled between Matt and Amy Roloff’s marriage, and they’ve both moved on. In fact, Matt Roloff has been seeing someone for quite some time — a woman named Caryn Chandler . So, who is Caryn, and what’s her story? We have the details on her past, kids, and ex-husband below!

Caryn Chandler’s ex-husband has a sordid past.

After his divorce from Amy Roloff, Matt moved on and began dating Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler. The two have been dating for over three years and seem to be going strong despite past skeletons including Caryn’s ex-husband, Joseph Chandler. According to criminal records obtained by Radar Online, Joseph has a history of getting in trouble with the law, including two DUIs and an assault charge.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, on January 31, 2018, Joseph "did unlawfully drive a vehicle upon a highway or premises open to the public while under the influence of intoxicants, to wit: alcohol." He was arrested and sentenced to 45 days in jail. He also had his license revoked for a year and was sentenced to two years' probation.

Article continues below advertisement