Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Was Previously Married to a Man With a Criminal Record

By

Jul. 6 2021, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

When the hit series Little People, Big World premiered on TLC 15 years ago, no one could have seen what the future would hold for the Roloff family. What started as a wholesome reality TV series about a family trying to figure out life while living with dwarfism has turned into one of the most drama-filled shows on the network. 

From DUIs to divorce to family drama, the Roloffs have been through it all. Thankfully, most of the dust has settled between Matt and Amy Roloff’s marriage, and they’ve both moved on. In fact, Matt Roloff has been seeing someone for quite some time — a woman named Caryn Chandler. So, who is Caryn, and what’s her story? We have the details on her past, kids, and ex-husband below! 

Caryn with Matt Roloff

Caryn Chandler’s ex-husband has a sordid past.

After his divorce from Amy Roloff, Matt moved on and began dating Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler. The two have been dating for over three years and seem to be going strong despite past skeletons including Caryn’s ex-husband, Joseph Chandler. According to criminal records obtained by Radar Online, Joseph has a history of getting in trouble with the law, including two DUIs and an assault charge.

According to reports, on January 31, 2018, Joseph "did unlawfully drive a vehicle upon a highway or premises open to the public while under the influence of intoxicants, to wit: alcohol." He was arrested and sentenced to 45 days in jail. He also had his license revoked for a year and was sentenced to two years' probation.

Joseph had previously been arrested five years earlier on December 31, 2013, for driving with a suspended license. His suspended license during that time period stemmed from a 2009 incident. Joseph was arrested for the first time for driving while under the influence and causing injury to several people with his vehicle.

Joseph Chandler was also charged with assault.

In November 2009, Joseph was charged with multiple counts, including "assault in the third degree," "failure to perform duties of driver — felony (involving serious physical injury), "driving under the influence of of intoxicants (liquor, alcohol, and a controlled substance," and "assault in the fourth degree."

"The defendant ... did unlawfully and recklessly cause serious physical injury to the victim by means of a motor vehicle, dangerous weapon," the court papers read. Joseph pled guilty and paid an undisclosed amount in a settlement agreement. He was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.

Joseph initially did not allow for their children to be on ‘Little People, Big World.’

Caryn and Joseph Chandler were married for around 20 years; Joseph filed for divorce in 2012. The now-estranged couple had two children together, Brittany and Connor.

Caryn Kids
Source: Instagram

It was reported that Joseph refused to allow their kids to visit Roloff Farms because according to court documents, per Screen Rant, Caryn wasn't allowed to expose them to TV cameras without Joseph's permission. However, during a Season 19 episode of Little People, Big World, Brittany and Connor briefly appeared alongside their mom and Matt.

