Here's Why Caryn Chandler's Kids Weren't Initially on 'Little People, Big World'

Longtime fans of Little People, Big World were heartbroken when Amy and Matt Roloff announced in March 2014 that they were separating (they later filed for divorce in June 2015) after 27 years of marriage. Although it's not clear when, exactly, Matt started dating former Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler , fans have speculated that things were romantic between them before he officially split from Amy — making viewers' feelings toward Caryn even more complicated.

As they have gotten to know Matt's girlfriend more through the years, via the TLC series and social media, they've likely wondered: Does she have any kids of her own? Let's take a closer look at Caryn's previous marriage and whether they had children.

Caryn Chandler has two kids from her first marriage.

Caryn was married to Joseph Chandler for roughly 20 years before he filed for divorce in 2012. During their marriage, Caryn and Joseph welcomed two kids: a daughter named Brittany, 25, and a son named Connor, 22. Reportedly, Caryn's ex-husband refused to allow their kids to visit Roloff Farms because according to court documents, per Radar, Caryn wasn't allowed to expose them to TV cameras without Joseph's permission.

During a Season 19 episode of Little People, Big World that aired in May 2019, Brittany and Connor briefly appeared alongside their mom and Matt. "I wanted to bring my kids to the farm to have lunch with Matt," Caryn explained on the show. "As we continue to get closer and plan a future together, it's really important to me for you to have a relationship with them and I know they would like that as well."

Matt added, "Back when Brittany and Conor were young they used to come and help out during pumpkin season. So her kids know my kids well and I look forward to her family and my family getting closer."

Source: TLC

Although Brittany and Connor didn't initially appear on Little People, Big World, photos of Caryn's kids have often popped up on her Instagram account. A September 2018 post featured a shot of her and Brittany alongside a recap of the prior few months.

"What a great summer it has been!" Caryn wrote. "Had both my kiddos home with me. Connor got his first car ... Britt graduated from OSU ... went on vacation with my parents to celebrate her graduation. Had fun traveling with Matt for his 'Little Lucy Big Race' book tour. Lots of memories ... getting excited for beautiful fall in Portland."