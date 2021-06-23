Here's What to Know About Amy Roloff's Summer Wedding

It's official: Amy Roloff 's wedding is happening, and we couldn't be happier for her and fiancé Chris Marek, who have been romantically involved for about four years. The two got engaged September 2019, so fans have been waiting for the day the Little People, Big World star announced wedding details.

Where is Amy Roloff getting married?

While it hasn't been confirmed, Amy Roloff is toying with the idea of getting married on Roloff Farms. Amy has called it her "Plan B," so it's unclear what her Plan A is. Chris also stated that his dream location for the wedding would be exact same spot where Amy's daughter Molly got married — which was on Roloff Farms.

And while Roloff Farms doesn't seem to be a done deal (officially speaking — who knows what's happening off screen), Amy did tell Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler (an employee at the farm) to hold the wedding date so that the farm can be a possible venue.

"Because Roloff Farms is very much our plan B, I wanted to make sure that Matt wasn't doing anything on that date or had planned something else happening on the farm. So I wanted to let him know as soon as possible that, 'Whatever you're planning, don't plan it for that weekend,' " Amy said on air.

But Amy, of course, has her concerns. "I'm glad Matt offered it 'cause it is a beautiful setting. He said, 'There's no rules, no anything.' But there is that uncertainty where even though he said that, and I want to do something, and he's like, 'Well no, that's not gonna happen, Amy. I don't want that here.' Whatever. Probably be a little awkward, a little stressful," Amy said, which is understandable. And when you're relying on someone on such a huge decision, you can feel very stressed out.

If you follow Little People, Big World, then you know Amy sold her portion of the farm to Matt after their divorce. Since he paid her out an estimated $667,000 in 2019, Matt fully owns the property and has full say in how it's used. Obviously, this property holds a lot of sentimental value for Amy, so we can see why she'd want to get married there.

And yes, Matt and Caryn are invited to the wedding, Amy confirmed. She told Us Weekly, "It's not like they're not going to be invited," but it's unclear if Amy's ex wants to go. "We kind of already have the impression that it's not something that they're interested in going to," Chris said.

He added, "They're welcomed if they'd like to come. We don't want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. And I like Matt. I get along with him fine and Caryn. But we're not friends that hang out. We don't do things together,. They're welcomed if they'd like to come, but I don't want them to feel obligated."

Amy also said, "He's the father of my kids. I was married to him for a long time. He's the grandfather of my grandkids and stuff. They're more than welcome. But like Chris said, and I would totally agree, I just don't want to invite someone because we're inviting them."